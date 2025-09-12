 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > European...

European Parliament approves simplified CBAM rules with new import threshold

Friday, 12 September 2025 12:27:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Parliament has announced that it has voted to approve reforms to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), introducing a streamlined framework designed to ease compliance for small importers.

It was emphasized that the reform contributes to supporting competitiveness, while ensuring a just transition for EU industries and maintaining climate neutrality goals for 2050.

Key reform: New import threshold

A central change is the introduction of a de minimis mass threshold. Imports of up to 50 mt per importer per year are now exempt from CBAM obligations. 90 percent of importers will fall under this exemption, particularly SMEs and individual importers handling small volumes.

Crucially, the reform preserves climate integrity. 99 percent of emissions from imports of iron, steel, aluminum, cement, and fertilizers will remain covered by CBAM.

Simplification of CBAM rules

For importers still covered by CBAM, the legislation introduces simplifications across several areas:

  • Authorization process is streamlined for easier access
  • Emissions calculation is clarified and standardized
  • Verification procedures are simplified for reporting obligations
  • Financial liability becomes clearer for CBAM declarants

These measures are designed to reduce administrative burdens, addressing concerns raised by businesses while keeping the mechanism effective.

Safeguards against abuse

The revised CBAM also includes stronger anti-abuse measures aimed at preventing circumvention. This ensures that the new threshold cannot be exploited to evade compliance.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Belgium’s largest solar park to power Aperam’s low-carbon stainless steel production

12 Sep | Steel News

EU pledges strong support for steel industry

11 Sep | Steel News

Metso launches hydrogen DRI pilot plant in Germany to advance green steel transition

11 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland to build first solar farm at Świętochłowice plant

11 Sep | Steel News

Outokumpu and Boston Metal partner to advance carbon-free metals

10 Sep | Steel News

Norway calls for stronger EU CBAM to prevent carbon leakage and close loopholes

10 Sep | Steel News

EESC calls for stronger trade protection in face of deepening EU steel industry crisis

10 Sep | Steel News

Italy needs balanced mix of technologies and clear roadmap to meet energy transition targets by 2050

09 Sep | Steel News

Germany’s SHS Group advances Power4Steel with hydrogen supply deal

08 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to trial electric heating and thermal energy storage technology in steelmaking

05 Sep | Steel News