European industry associations urge swift publication of ETS and CBAM benchmarks

Six European industry associations, the European Cement Association (CEMBUREAU), the Association of European Ferroalloy Producers (Euroalliages), the European Steel Association (EUROFER), the European Association of Metals (Eurometaux), European Aluminium, and Fertilizers Europe have issued a joint statement, welcoming the European Commission’s two-step timeline for publishing Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) benchmarks.

The approach foresees the publication of indicative CBAM benchmarks based on 2021-2025 EU ETS benchmarks before the end of 2025, followed by the release of definitive CBAM benchmarks derived from the 2026-2030 EU ETS benchmarks once finalized early next year. The definitive values would apply from January 1, 2026.

Ensuring transparency and industrial alignment

According to the associations, this two-phase process will provide the highest level of predictability for industries covered by both the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) and CBAM.

However, the associations urged the European Commission to publish both definitive ETS and CBAM benchmarks without delay, ensuring clarity and stability for businesses. They also called for robust benchmark design to prevent potential loopholes.