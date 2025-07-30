European commercial vehicle registrations down 13.4 percent in H1 2025

In the first half of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) decreased by 13.4 percent year on year to 902,617 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). The first half was challenging for the EU’s commercial vehicle market, marked by significant registration declines in key markets, due to an already challenging economic context.

New EU truck registrations recorded a decrease of 15.4 percent year on year to 155,367 units in the first half this year. On the other hand, bus sales fell by 4.4 percent year on year compared to the same half of 2024, totaling 18,123 units.

In the given period, all major EU markets saw declines in truck registrations, including Germany (-27.5%), France (‑18.8%), Spain (-13.6%), and Italy (-13.3%).