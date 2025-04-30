 |  Login 
European commercial vehicle registrations down 12.6 percent in Q1

Wednesday, 30 April 2025 15:29:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the first quarter this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) decreased by 12.6 percent year on year to 434,105 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). The first quarter was challenging for the EU’s commercial vehicle market, marked by significant declines in key markets. Sluggish economic growth, lower prior order intake, and the complex regulatory landscape contributed to the business uncertainty.

New EU truck registrations recorded a decrease of 15.9 percent year on year to 72,941 units in the first quarter this year. On the other hand, bus sales fell by 1.8 percent year on year compared to the first quarter of 2024, totaling 8,674 units.

In the given period, all major EU markets saw declines in truck registrations, including Germany (-25.4%), France (-17.6%), Spain (-12.8%) and Italy (-9.4%).


