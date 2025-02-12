 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EUROFER:...

EUROFER: Weak demand depresses tube output in EU

Wednesday, 12 February 2025 15:27:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2025-2026/Q1 2025 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), in the third quarter of this year the output of the EU steel tube industry declined by 3.3 percent year on year, after a 3.4 percent decrease in the previous quarter.

According to the EUROFER report, in the longer term, demand for large welded tubes from the oil and gas sector is not expected to improve substantially as the EU has accelerated its transition towards LNG shipping for its energy needs, thereby reducing its reliance on gas transported via pipelines. Oil demand is expected to keep declining throughout the rest of 2024 in the EU, aligning with low economic growth expectations.

EUROFER stated that production in the EU steel tube sector is expected to decrease by three percent in 2024. As for 2025, tube output is forecast to grow by 0.3 percent year on year.


Tags: Tubular European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

12 Feb | Tube and Pipe

Global Pipe Company to supply LSAW pipes to Aramco

12 Feb | Steel News

Poland’s Rurexpol suspends pipe production

11 Feb | Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes to increase output with new HSAW pipe production line

11 Feb | Steel News

UK’s AD duties on welded pipe and wire rod may expire in 2026

11 Feb | Steel News

US rig count increases week-on-week and Canadian rig count decreases

11 Feb | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 9.0 percent in January-November

07 Feb | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.2 percent in January-November

07 Feb | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices still stable despite sluggish business activity

07 Feb | Tube and Pipe

Spain’s Tubacex signs OCTG supply contract with Petrobras

07 Feb | Steel News