EUROFER president meets Turkish steel executives to discuss CBAM and competitiveness

European Steel Association (EUROFER) president Henrik Adam has met with senior representatives of Turkey's steel industry in Istanbul to discuss the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), carbon-related costs and the changing competitive environment facing steel producers supplying the European market.

Hosted by ALMAMET International Group at Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul, the meeting brought together leading Turkish steelmakers, industry associations and European steel representatives to exchange views on evolving climate and trade policies and the outlook for the European steel industry.

CBAM and carbon costs shape discussions

Adam outlined the EU's carbon regulations, the implementation of CBAM and the potential implications for steel producers, while presenting his assessment of the European steel industry's strategic outlook and the market conditions expected to influence producers' competitiveness.

An interactive session following the presentation allowed participants to discuss CBAM implementation and the future of the European steel industry directly with the EUROFER president, with particular attention paid to the potential effects on Turkish producers exporting to the EU.

Discussions covered carbon-related costs, emissions management, investments in the green transition and the measures companies may need to consider to maintain their competitiveness in the European market.

Emissions performance becomes increasingly important for market access

Participants highlighted the growing importance of carbon intensity, environmental performance and regulatory compliance in determining access to the European market and international competitiveness, underscoring the need for steelmakers to prepare their strategies for evolving operating conditions.

The meeting also examined how the interaction between EU climate policy and changing trade conditions could influence steel producers' investment priorities and commercial positioning, particularly as companies assess the implications of carbon costs for their European business.

Leading Turkish steelmakers represented

Attendees included Çolakoğlu Metalurji CEO Uğur Dalbeler and chairman Hasan Çolakoğlu, Tosyalı Holding founder and chairman Fuat Tosyalı, Turkish Steel Producers Association secretary general Veysel Yayan, and Hasçelik chairman and CEO Adnan Naci Faydasıçok. Other participants included İzmir Demir Çelik executive board member Selim Şahin, Diler Holding executive board member Mustafa Yazıcı, Kardemir Çelik board member Özlem Bakırel, HABAŞ deputy general manager Hakkı Çakmak, Tata Steel Ticaret vice president Denny Caouki and Kroman Çelik export manager Gürkan Türkaslan.

ALMAMET International Group was represented by owner and chairman Karl Koehler and CEO Tolga İmrağ, while Metser Demir Çelik founder Sezai Atay also attended.

Direct dialogue supports closer industry cooperation

The event provided a platform for senior Turkish and European steel industry representatives to assess regulatory, commercial and structural developments affecting the sector, with discussions continuing through meetings and networking sessions after the presentations.

Participants emphasized the importance of closely monitoring the effects of carbon regulations and changing trade conditions, while maintaining direct dialogue and cooperation between the Turkish and European steel industries.