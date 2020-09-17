﻿
EUROFER: New 2030 climate target needs stable framework

Thursday, 17 September 2020 17:28:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has issued a statement regarding the European Commission’s revised target to reduce emissions by 55 percent by 2030, compared to 1990 levels. EUROFER stated that the EU needs to implement measures as soon as possible to ensure that decarbonisation is achieved while actually ensuring growth and sustainability, otherwise this target will be a significant investment challenge for the EU steel industry.

“The EU needs a stable and predictable policy framework that delivers on the climate objectives and preserves the competitiveness of its industrial basis while providing security for planning and investment,” Axel Eggert, director general of EUROFER, said.


