EUROFER: EU tube output to remain under pressure from global uncertainty

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2025-2026/Q2 2025 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), in the fourth quarter of 2024 the output of the EU steel tube industry declined by 2.8 percent year on year, after a 2.6 percent decrease in the previous quarter.

According to the EUROFER report, high geopolitical uncertainty and a poor global economic outlook are expected to prevent the launch or implementation of new pipelines in the short term. Demand from the construction sector is also set to decrease, providing only a modest contribution to growth in output. In contrast, demand for tubes in the automotive and engineering sectors is forecast to remain relatively strong.

EUROFER stated that production in the EU steel tube sector is expected to increase by 0.9 percent in 2025. As for 2026, tube output is forecast to grow by one percent year on year.