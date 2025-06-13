 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EUROFER:...

EUROFER: EU tube output to remain under pressure from global uncertainty

Friday, 13 June 2025 13:32:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2025-2026/Q2 2025 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), in the fourth quarter of 2024 the output of the EU steel tube industry declined by 2.8 percent year on year, after a 2.6 percent decrease in the previous quarter.

According to the EUROFER report, high geopolitical uncertainty and a poor global economic outlook are expected to prevent the launch or implementation of new pipelines in the short term. Demand from the construction sector is also set to decrease, providing only a modest contribution to growth in output. In contrast, demand for tubes in the automotive and engineering sectors is forecast to remain relatively strong.

EUROFER stated that production in the EU steel tube sector is expected to increase by 0.9 percent in 2025. As for 2026, tube output is forecast to grow by one percent year on year.


Tags: Tubular European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Sluggish trade limits price movement in Turkey’s hollow section market

13 Jun | Tube and Pipe

MOC: Average steel prices in China decline slightly in Jun 2-8

13 Jun | Steel News

US issues final AD margin for OCTG from Argentina’s Siderca

13 Jun | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly soften

12 Jun | Tube and Pipe

Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies to offshore gas project in Turkey

12 Jun | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

11 Jun | Tube and Pipe

Assofermet: Italian steel market remains uncertain in May amid growing concerns

10 Jun | Steel News

India’s Jindal SAW Limited to invest $118 million to boost steel pipes businesses in Middle East

10 Jun | Steel News

US rig count decreases and Canadian rig count increases this week

10 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.1 percent in Q1

09 Jun | Steel News