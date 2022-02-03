﻿
Euro zone manufacturing PMI up in January, hits peak since August

Thursday, 03 February 2022 16:36:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Markit’s Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) posted 58.7 points in January, up from December’s 58.0 points and increasing from the same as the earlier flash estimate of 59.0 points. This is the highest level since last August.

All three broad market groups recorded strong improvements in operating conditions in January, although investment goods producers remained the outperformer for a second straight month.

In January, Eurozone manufacturing output increased further.

According to Markit, demand conditions also improved in January, with new orders rising at the fastest pace in four months. New export order growth quickened slightly in the given month.


