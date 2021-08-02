﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Euro zone manufacturing PMI in July exceeds earlier flash estimate, outlook still upbeat

Monday, 02 August 2021 16:10:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Markit’s Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) posted 62.8 points in July, down from June’s 63.4 points and up slightly from the earlier flash estimate of 62.6 points.

Intermediate and investment goods producers registered sharp expansions in operating conditions, while the consumer goods category saw a contraction in the given month. In July, purchasing activity in the euro zone was expanded as part of efforts to meet growing production requirements. According to Markit, in July new export orders increased sharply, though the increase was the weakest in five months.

Euro zone manufacturers retained their optimistic outlook for the next 12 months as the global economic recovery continues and business adjusts to fewer pandemic-related restrictions. Overall, output expectations remained positive.

“Price pressures show no sign of abating, with July seeing another record increase in both input costs and prices charged for goods as demand exceeds supply, and concerns over future supply availability flare up again,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, commented.


Tags: manufacturing  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Jul

German iron ore import prices up 9.4 percent in June from May
29  Jul

Producer prices in French industry rose by 1.0 percent in June from May
07  Jul

Beltrame Group to invest in rebar and wire rod plant in Romania
07  Jul

France’s steel product export value up 36.7 percent in January-May
05  Jul

Euro area industrial producer prices up 1.3 percent in May from April