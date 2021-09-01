﻿
Euro zone manufacturing PMI down slightly in Aug, new orders up for 14th straight month

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 16:02:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Markit’s Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) posted 61.4 points in August, down from July’s 62.8 points and down slightly from the earlier flash estimate of 61.5 points.

All three broad market groups recorded sharp improvements in operating conditions in August. Investment goods producers continued to lead over consumer goods and intermediate goods producers, as has been the case in each of the past 12 months.

According to Markit, in August new orders increased for the 14th consecutive month, while new export orders also grew. The Netherlands, Germany and Italy performed particularly well on the export front. However, the overall rate of growth in export demand across the Eurozone lost momentum in August.

Euro zone manufacturers recorded an optimistic outlook for the next 12 months. The level of positive sentiment was strong, but eased for the second consecutive month to its lowest level since November 2020.


