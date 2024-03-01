Producer prices in French industry down 0.8 percent in January from December

Friday, 01 March 2024 13:32:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, producer prices in French industry were down by 0.8 percent month on month and by 4.4 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France remained stable in January compared to December and decreased by 2.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products went up by 0.3 and prices of exported transport equipment increased by 1.1 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in January prices of exported manufactured products went down by 0.8 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 5.5 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in January grew by 0.4 percent month on month and declined 2.4 percent year on year.