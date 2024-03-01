﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 0.8 percent in January from December

Friday, 01 March 2024 13:32:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, producer prices in French industry were down by 0.8 percent month on month and by 4.4 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France remained stable in January compared to December and decreased by 2.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products went up by 0.3 and prices of exported transport equipment increased by 1.1 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in January prices of exported manufactured products went down by 0.8 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 5.5 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in January grew by 0.4 percent month on month and declined 2.4 percent year on year.


Tags: France European Union Manufacturing 

Similar articles

Producer prices in French industry down 0.2 percent in December from November

01 Feb | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 1.5 percent in November from October

02 Jan | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry stable in October from September

30 Nov | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 0.7 percent in September from August

31 Oct | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 0.7 percent in August from July

29 Sep | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 0.4 percent in July from June

31 Aug | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 0.8 percent in June from May

28 Jul | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 1.4 percent in May from April

30 Jun | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 4.1 percent in Apr from Mar

31 May | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 1.3 percent in Mar from Feb

28 Apr | Steel News