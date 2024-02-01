﻿
English
Producer prices in French industry down 0.2 percent in December from November

Thursday, 01 February 2024 11:38:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, producer prices in French industry were down by 0.2 percent month on month and by 1.8 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France moved down 0.6 percent in December compared to November and decreased by 0.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products went down by 0.4 percent and prices of exported transport equipment decreased by 0.1 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in December prices of exported manufactured products went up by 0.4 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 4.2 percent increase. 

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in December fell by 0.5 percent month on month and declined 1.7 percent year on year.


Tags: France European Union Manufacturing 

