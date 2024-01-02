Producer prices in French industry up 1.5 percent in November from October

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 10:19:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, producer prices in French industry were up by 1.5 percent month on month and down by 0.5 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France moved down 0.9 percent in November compared to October and decreased by 1.5 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products went down by 0.7 and prices of exported transport equipment decreased by 0.7 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in November prices of exported manufactured products decreased by 0.1 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 3.8 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in November fell by 0.8 percent month on month and declined 2.0 percent year on year.