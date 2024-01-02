﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 1.5 percent in November from October

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 10:19:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, producer prices in French industry were up by 1.5 percent month on month and down by 0.5 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France moved down 0.9 percent in November compared to October and decreased by 1.5 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products went down by 0.7 and prices of exported transport equipment decreased by 0.7 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in November prices of exported manufactured products decreased by 0.1 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 3.8 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in November fell by 0.8 percent month on month and declined 2.0 percent year on year.


Tags: France European Union Manufacturing 

Similar articles

Producer prices in French industry stable in October from September

30 Nov | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 0.7 percent in September from August

31 Oct | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 0.7 percent in August from July

29 Sep | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 0.4 percent in July from June

31 Aug | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 0.8 percent in June from May

28 Jul | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 1.4 percent in May from April

30 Jun | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 4.1 percent in Apr from Mar

31 May | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 1.3 percent in Mar from Feb

28 Apr | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry down 0.7 percent in Feb from Jan

31 Mar | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 1.6 percent in Jan from Dec

28 Feb | Steel News