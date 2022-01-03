Euro zone manufacturing PMI down in December

Monday, 03 January 2022 17:02:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Markit’s Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) posted 58.0 points in December, down from November’s 58.4 points and remaining the same as the earlier flash estimate of 58.0 points.

In December, the supply chain crisis eased as average lead times lengthened to the softest extent since February, leading companies to purchase their inventories at the fastest rate ever recorded. Despite alleviated pressures on supply chains, output remained unchanged from November, and was the second-weakest seen since production growth resumed in July 2020.

In the given month, consumer goods producers registered a slower improvement in operating conditions, while intermediate and capital goods producers registered marginally quicker upturns.

According to Markit, new orders increased at the joint weakest rate since January, amid a slower expansion in international client demand.