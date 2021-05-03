Euro zone manufacturing PMI continues to rise in April

Monday, 03 May 2021 14:58:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Markit’s Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) posted 62.9 points in April, up from March’s 62.5 points and decreasing compared to the earlier flash estimate of 63.3 points.

All broad market groups recorded a month-on-month growth of operating conditions in April, with both the investment and intermediate goods categories registering considerable gains. Moreover, the improvement seen in investment goods was the strongest ever recorded. Consumer goods saw an improvement in operating conditions in April.

According to Markit, in April, new orders expanded sharply as both manufacturers and clients anticipate a sharp rise in activity over the coming months as restrictions related to the pandemic are relaxed. Moreover, new export orders rose at a considerable pace in April.

“Euro zone manufacturing is booming, with a new PMI record set for a second month running in April. The past two months have seen output and order books both improve at rates unsurpassed since the survey began in 1997, with surging demand boosted by economies opening up from Covid-19 lockdowns and brightening prospects for the year ahead,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, commented.