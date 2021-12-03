Euro area industrial producer prices up 5.4 percent in Oct from Sept

Friday, 03 December 2021 14:09:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in October this year industrial producer prices increased by 5.4 percent in the euro area and by five percent in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in October this year industrial producer prices were up by 21.9 percent in the euro area and by 21.7 percent in the EU.

In October, compared with September, prices in the energy sector were up by 16.8 percent in the euro area and by 14.9 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods increased by 0.5 percent both in the euro area and in the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU, while prices of intermediate goods rose by 1.4 percent both in the euro area and in the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Belgium (+11.2%), Italy (+9.4%), and Romania (+8.6%), while Estonia (-2.1%), Luxembourg (-0.3%) and Sweden (-0.2%) saw decreases, all month on month.

In October this year, compared with October 2020, prices in the energy sector rose by 62.5 percent in the euro area and by 59.8 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods increased by 16.8 percent in the euro area and were up by 17.1 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 4.2 percent in the euro area and by 4.6 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 3.4 percent in the euro area and by 3.6 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 3.9 percent in the euro area and by 4.1 percent in the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest increases were observed in Ireland (+89.9%), Denmark (+39.8%) and Belgium (+34.5%).