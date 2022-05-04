Euro area industrial producer prices up 5.3 percent in Mar from Feb

Wednesday, 04 May 2022 10:33:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in March this year industrial producer prices increased by 5.3 percent in the euro area and by 5.4 percent in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in March this year industrial producer prices were up by 36.8 percent in the euro area and up by 36.5 percent in the EU.

In March, compared with February, prices in the energy sector were up by 11.1 percent in the euro area and by 11.6 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by one percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods increased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by one percent in the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 2.4 percent in the euro area and by 2.6 percent in the EU, while prices of intermediate goods rose by 2.8 percent in the euro area and by 2.9 percent in the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (+36.1%), Greece (+8.8%), and Portugal (+8.4%), while the largest decrease was observed only in Slovakia (-1.1%).

In the given month, compared with March 2021, prices in the energy sector rose by 104.1 percent in the euro area and by 101.3 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods increased by 22.6 percent in the euro area and by 22.8 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 7.9 percent in the euro area and by 8.4 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 8.7 percent in the euro area and by 9.5 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 6.5 percent in the euro area and by 6.9 percent the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Ireland (+106.1%), Romania (+67.6%) and Denmark (+62.0%).