Euro area industrial producer prices up 2.9 percent in Dec from Nov

Friday, 04 February 2022 12:03:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in December last year industrial producer prices increased by 2.9 percent both in the euro area and in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in December last year industrial producer prices were up by 26.2 percent both in the euro area and in the EU.

In December, compared with November, prices in the energy sector were up by seven percent in the euro area and by 6.9 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.3 percent both in the euro area and in the EU, while prices of durable goods increased by 0.2 percent both in the euro area and in the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU, while prices of intermediate goods rose by 0.7 percent both in the euro area and in the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (+13.3%), Estonia (+12.7%), and Greece (+8.0%), while the Czech Republic (-0.1%) saw a decrease, all month on month.

In December last year, compared with December 2020, prices in the energy sector rose by 73.4 percent in the euro area and by 71.9 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods increased by 18.6 percent in the euro area and were up by 18.9 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 4.8 percent in the euro area and by 5.3 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 4.5 percent in the euro area and by five percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 4.6 percent in the euro area and by 4.7 percent in the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest increases were observed in Ireland (+99.2%), Denmark (+58.9%) and Romania (+42.3%).