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Euro area industrial producer prices up 2.5 percent in September 2026 from August

Friday, 06 November 2026 12:27:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, industrial producer prices increased by 2.5 percent in the euro area and by 2.6 percent in the EU-27, as compared with August.

Industrial producer prices in August had increased by 2.0 percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent in the EU. In September this year, compared with September 2025, industrial producer prices increased by 11.1 percent in the euro area and by 10.9 percent in the EU. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to August, in September prices of durable goods increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU-27, while prices of capital goods increased by 0.1 percent in both the euro area and the EU-27, on a month-on-month basis. In the given month, prices of non-durable consumer goods increased by 0.2 percent in both the euro area and the EU-27. In September, prices of intermediate goods increased by 0.2 percent in both the euro area and the EU-27, while prices in the energy sector increased by 7.8 percent in the euro area and by 7.7 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in September the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Bulgaria (4.6 percent), Lithuania (4.2 percent), Greece and Spain (both 3.9 percent), while prices remained stable in Luxembourg and Malta (both 0.0 percent).

Compared to the same month of 2025, in September this year prices of capital goods increased by 2.7 percent in the euro area and by 2.6 percent in the EU-27 countries. In the same month, prices of durable consumer goods increased by 3.4 percent in the euro area and by 3.2 percent in the EU-27, while prices of intermediate goods increased by 7.1 percent in the euro area and by 6.8 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, prices of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 0.6 percent in both the euro area and the EU-27, while prices in the energy sector increased by 30.8 percent in the euro area and by 30.0 percent in the EU-27.

In September, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Bulgaria (22.9 percent), Ireland (19.9 percent) and Lithuania (19.0 percent), while Luxembourg (-8.1 percent) registered the only decrease.

Tags: Europe Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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