Euro area industrial producer prices up 1.4 percent in June from May

Thursday, 05 August 2021 12:21:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in June this year industrial producer prices increased by 1.4 percent both in the euro area and the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in June this year industrial producer prices were up by 10.2 percent in the euro area and by 10.3 percent in the EU.

In June, compared with May, prices in the energy sector were up by 3.3 percent in the euro area and by 3.4 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.4 percent both in the euro area and the EU, while prices of durable goods increased by 0.3 percent both in the euro area and the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU, while prices of intermediate goods rose by 1.3 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Denmark (+5.1%), Estonia (+4.6%), and Latvia (+3.1%), while the only decrease was observed in Ireland (-0.3%).

In June this year, compared with June 2020, prices in the energy sector rose by 25.4 percent in the euro area and by 24.8 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods increased by 10.6 percent in the euro area and were up by 10.9 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 2.3 percent in the euro area and by 2.5 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 2.3 percent in the euro area and by 2.5 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 2.0 percent in the euro area and by 2.1 percent in the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest increases were observed in Ireland (+42.5%), Belgium (+20.7%) and Denmark (+19.1%).