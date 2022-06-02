Euro area industrial producer prices up 1.2 percent in Apr from Mar

Thursday, 02 June 2022 15:20:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in April this year industrial producer prices increased by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in April this year industrial producer prices were up by 37.2 percent in the euro area and up by 37.0 percent in the EU.

In April, compared with March, prices in the energy sector were down by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 1.1 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by one percent both in the euro area and in the EU, while prices of durable goods increased by one percent both in the euro area and in the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 2.7 percent in the euro area and by 2.8 percent in the EU, while prices of intermediate goods rose by 3.8 percent in the euro area and by 3.9 percent in the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Slovakia (+9.3%), Luxembourg (+6.0%), and Bulgaria (+4.1%), while the largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-16.4%), Romania (-3.2%), Portugal (-2.2%) and Italy (-0.3%).

In the given month, compared with April 2021, prices in the energy sector rose by 99.2 percent in the euro area and by 97.2 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods increased by 25.1 percent in the euro area and by 25.4 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 8.5 percent in the euro area and by 9.1 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 11.2 percent in the euro area and by 12.0 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 7.2 percent in the euro area and by 7.5 percent the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Denmark and Ireland (both +62.3%), Romania (+60.4%) and Belgium (+52.7%).