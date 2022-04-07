Euro area industrial producer prices up 1.1 percent in Feb from Jan

Thursday, 07 April 2022 12:38:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in February this year industrial producer prices increased by 1.1 percent both in the euro area and in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in February this year industrial producer prices were up by 31.4 percent in the euro area and up by 31.1 percent in the EU.

In February, compared with January, prices in the energy sector were up by 1.3 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods increased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by one percent in the EU, while prices of intermediate goods rose by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.5 percent in the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Slovakia (+13.6%), Slovenia (+5.7%), and Greece (+4.8%), while the largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-8.1%), Finland (-0.5%), Latvia (-0.3%) and Bulgaria (-0.1%)

In February this year, compared with February 2021, prices in the energy sector rose by 87.2 percent in the euro area and by 83.3 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods increased by 20.8 percent in the euro area and were up by 21.1 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 7.2 percent in the euro area and by 7.7 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 6.8 percent in the euro area and by 7.4 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 5.9 percent in the euro area and by six percent the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Ireland (+63.4%), Romania (+57.7%) and Denmark (+53.8%).