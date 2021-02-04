Euro area industrial producer prices up 0.8 percent in Dec from Nov

Thursday, 04 February 2021 15:07:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in December last year industrial producer prices increased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in December last year industrial producer prices were down by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.0 percent in the EU.

In December, compared with November, prices in the energy sector were up by 2.2 percent in the euro area and by 2.5 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and increased by 0.2 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods increased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and remained stable in the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods remained stable both in the euro area and in the EU, while prices of intermediate goods rose by 0.4 percent in the euro area and were up 0.5 percent in the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

In the given month, among the member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (+6.8%), Lithuania (+1.9%), and Denmark and Romania (both +1.7%), while the only decrease was observed in Malta (-0.1%)

In December last year, compared with December 2019, prices in the energy sector declined by 4.9 in the euro area and by 4.8 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods decreased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and up by 0.2 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 1.3 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods decreased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 1.0 percent in the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year decreases were recorded in Greece (-6.0%), Lithuania (-5.7%) and Cyprus (-5.4%), while the largest increases were observed in Ireland (+5.8%), Hungary (+2.4%) and Malta (+1.7%).