Euro area industrial producer prices up 0.6 percent in June 2025 from May

Thursday, 07 August 2025 12:33:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in June this year industrial producer prices went up by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in the given month, industrial producer prices increased by 0.6 percent in both areas.

In June, compared with May, prices in the energy sector were up by 3.2 percent in the euro area and by 2.4 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods went up by 0.1 percent in both areas, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.2 percent in both areas, while prices of intermediate goods decreased by 0.2 percent in both areas, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Spain (+3.1%), Italy (+2.2%) and Portugal (+1.7%), while the largest decreases were observed in Estonia (-3.8%), Ireland (-2.8%), and Sweden (-1.4%).

In the given month, compared with June 2024, prices in the energy sector decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and 0.9 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods went down by 0.1 percent in the euro area and increased by 0.1 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 1.5 percent in the euro area and 1.3 percent in the EU countries, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods moved up by two percent in the euro area and 2.2 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 1.7 percent in both areas, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Bulgaria (+8.4%), Greece (+5%) and Italy (+3.9%), while Estonia (-5.2%), Lithuania (-2.9%) and Portugal (-2.8%) posted the biggest declines.


