Euro area industrial producer prices up 0.5 percent in Feb from Jan

Friday, 09 April 2021 13:40:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in February this year industrial producer prices increased by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in February this year industrial producer prices were up by 1.5 percent in the euro area and up by 1.7 percent in the EU.

In February, compared with January, prices in the energy sector were up by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.1 percent both in the euro area and the EU, while prices of durable goods increased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU, while prices of intermediate goods rose by 1.2 percent both in the euro area and the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Greece and Luxembourg (both +2.8%), Belgium (+2.4%), and Lithuania (+2.0%), while the largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-9.7%), Spain (-1.5%) and Portugal (-0.5%)

In February this year, compared with February 2020, prices in the energy sector rose by 2.3 percent in the euro area and by 3.0 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods increased by 2.4 percent in the euro area and were up by 2.6 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 1.5 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods decreased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 0.9 percent both in the euro area and the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year decreases were recorded in Cyprus (-4.2%), Lithuania (-2.1%) and Slovakia (-1.5%), while the largest increases were observed in Ireland (+13.3%), Estonia (+7.5%) and Denmark (+7.3%).