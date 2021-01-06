Euro area industrial producer prices up 0.4 percent in Nov from Oct

Wednesday, 06 January 2021 16:22:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in November last year industrial producer prices increased by 0.4 percent both in the euro area and the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in November last year industrial producer prices were down by 1.9 percent in the euro area and by 1.8 percent in the EU.

In November, compared with October, prices in the energy sector were up by 1.3 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods remained stable in the euro area and decreased by 0.1 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods increased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods remained stable both in the euro area and in the EU, while prices of intermediate goods rose by 0.3 percent in the euro area and were up 0.2 percent in the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

In the given month, among the member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Denmark and France (both +1.7%), Estonia (+1.2%) and Romania (+1.1%), while the largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-1.4%), Slovakia (-0.7%), and in the Czech Republic (-0.5%).

In November last year, compared with November 2019, prices in the energy sector declined by 7.5 percent both in the euro area and in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods decreased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 1.5 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and were up by 0.1 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year decreases were recorded in Lithuania (-7.3%), Greece (-6.8%) and Cyprus (-6.1%), while the only increases were observed in Malta (+1.8%) and Hungary and Slovenia (both +1.1%).