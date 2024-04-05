Euro area industrial producer prices down 1.0 percent in February from January

Friday, 05 April 2024 13:34:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in February this year industrial producer prices went down by 1.0 percent in the euro area and 0.9 percent in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in the given month, industrial producer prices were down by 8.3 percent in the euro area and by 8.1 percent in the EU.

In February, compared with January, prices in the energy sector were down by 3.5 percent in the euro area and by 3.1 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods went up by 0.3 in both areas, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.2 percent in in the euro area and in the EU countries, while prices of intermediate goods remained stable in both areas, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Belgium (+1.4%), Luxembourg (+0.8%) and Hungary (+0.7%), while the largest decreases were observed in Estonia (-7.2%), Slovakia (-5.6%) and Ireland (-4.2%).

In the given month, compared with February 2023, prices in the energy sector fell by 21.1 percent in the euro area and by 19.6 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods decreased by 5.3 percent in the euro area and 5.4 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods moved up by 1.4 percent in the euro area and 1.1 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 2.0 percent in both areas, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Luxembourg (+17.2%) and Malta (+0.7%), while Slovakia (-25.5%), Ireland (-24.2%) and Italy (-14.2%) posted the biggest declines.