Euro area industrial producer prices down 0.6 percent in May 2025 from April

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in May this year industrial producer prices went down by 0.6 percent both in the euro area and in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in the given month, industrial producer prices increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and 0.4 percent in the EU.

In May, compared with April, prices in the energy sector were down by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by 2.3 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods remained stable in the euro area and went up by 0.1 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods went up by 0.3 percent in the euro area and 0.1 percent the EU countries, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.2 percent in both areas, while prices of intermediate goods decreased by 0.1 percent in both areas, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Cyprus (+1.0%), and Latvia, Luxembourg and Slovenia (each +0.1%), while the largest decreases were observed in Bulgaria (-3.7%), Greece (-1.9%), and Croatia and Finland (-1.8%).

In the given month, compared with May 2024, prices in the energy sector decreased by 1.4 percent in the euro area and 1.6 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods went up by 0.3 percent in both areas, while prices of durable goods were up by 1.4 percent in the euro area and 1.3 percent in the EU countries, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods moved up by 1.9 percent in the euro area and 2.2 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 1.6 percent in both areas, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Bulgaria (+7.8%), Greece (+6.4%) and Hungary (+3.9%), while Portugal (-2.8%), Lithuania (-2.5%) and Finland (-2.0%) posted the biggest declines.