Euro area industrial producer prices down 0.3 percent in August 2025 from July

Monday, 06 October 2025 16:25:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in August this year industrial producer prices went down by 0.3 percent in the euro area and 0.4 percent in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in the given month, industrial producer prices decreased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU.

In August, compared with July, prices in the energy sector were down by 1.3 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.1 percent in both areas, while prices of durable goods went up by 0.1 percent in the euro area and remained stable in the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods rose by 0.1 percent in both areas, while prices of intermediate goods decreased by 0.1 percent in both areas, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Estonia (+5.4%), Finland (+1.9%) and Slovakia (+1.3%), while the largest decreases were observed in Denmark (-1.3%), the Netherlands and Romania (both down one percent), and Austria (-0.8%).

In the given month, compared with August 2024, prices in the energy sector decreased by 4.1 percent in the euro area and 3.4 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods went down by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 1.6 percent in both areas, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods moved up by two percent in the euro area and 2.2 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 1.8 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the euro countries, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Bulgaria (+9.1%), Sweden (+4.1%) and Romania (+3.1%), while Portugal (-4.3%), Luxembourg (-4.2%) and Estonia (-3.2%) posted the biggest declines.


