Euro area industrial output up 0.8 percent in May from April

Thursday, 14 July 2022 10:59:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, as compared with March 2022.

Industrial production in April had risen by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In May this year, compared with May 2021, industrial production advanced by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 2.7 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to April, in May this year the production of durable goods was up by 1.4 percent in the euro area and 1.3 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by 2.5 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 2.7 percent in the euro area and by 2.1 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In May this year, the production of intermediate goods remained unchanged in the euro area and was up by 0.2 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy moved down by 3.3 percent in the euro area and by 3.5 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in May the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (13.9%), Greece (2.6%) and the Czech Republic (2.4%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Lithuania (-7.6%), the Netherlands (-3.3%) and Luxembourg (-2.9%).

As compared to the same month of 2021, in May this year production of capital goods moved up by 0.9 percent in the euro area and by 1.8 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 6.3 percent in the euro area and by 5.4 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods declined by 0.2 percent in the euro area and rose by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 6.8 percent in the euro area and by 8.7 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy declined by 1.5 percent in the euro area and increased by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In May, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Bulgaria (20.2%), Denmark (17.2%) and Poland (12.5%), while Malta (-4.8%), Luxembourg (-2.1%) and Germany (-1.4%) registered the highest decreases.