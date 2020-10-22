Euro area construction output up 2.6 percent in August from July

Thursday, 22 October 2020 15:57:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in August this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 2.4 percent compared to July and was down by 1.5 percent compared to the same month of 2019. In July, production in the construction sector had remained stable when compared to the previous month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in August decreased by 0.9 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and was up by 2.6 percent compared to the previous month. In July, production rose by 0.3 percent compared to the previous month, according to the newly revised data.

Building construction in the EU-27 in August increased by 2.7 percent month on month and decreased by 2.0 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 0.5 percent from July and increased by 0.9 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction rose by 2.8 percent month on month and decreased by 1.8 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 0.7 percent month on month and increased by 2.3 percent year on year.

As compared to August 2019, construction output in August this year increased by 12.4 percent in Romania, by 4.8 percent in Slovenia and by 2.2 percent in Finland, while it decreased by 18.0 percent in Slovakia, by 13.6 percent in Hungary and by 12.1 percent in Poland.

As compared to July, construction output in August this year increased by 4.9 percent in France, by 2.4 percent in Slovenia and 1.9 percent in Hungary, while it decreased by 2.5 percent in Slovakia, by 2.0 percent in Belgium and 1.4 percent in the Czech Republic.