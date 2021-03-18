Euro area construction output up 0.8 percent in January from December

Thursday, 18 March 2021 16:04:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in January this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 0.9 percent compared to December and was down 1.8 percent compared to the same month of 2020. In December, production in the construction sector had decreased by 1.3 percent when compared to the previous month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in January decreased by 1.9 percent compared to the same month of 2020 and was up by 0.8 percent compared to the previous month. In December, production decreased by 1.5 percent compared to the previous month, according to the newly revised data.

Building construction in the EU-27 in January increased by 1.1 percent month on month and contracted by 0.7 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 0.8 percent from December and decreased by 6.5 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction rose by 1.3 percent month on month and decreased by 0.4 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 0.1 percent month on month and decreased by 7.4 percent year on year.

As compared to January 2020, construction output in January this year increased by 11.0 percent in Hungary, by 4.3 percent in France and by 4.2 percent in Slovenia, while it decreased by 14.5 percent in Slovakia, by 8.7 percent in Germany and by 8.5 percent in Austria.

As compared to December, construction output in January this year increased by 16.3 percent in France, by 8.4 percent in Slovenia and by 7.4 percent in Hungary, while it decreased by 12.2 percent in Germany, by 2.3 percent in Slovakia and by 1.3 percent in Bulgaria.