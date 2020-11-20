Euro area construction output down 2.9 percent in September from August

Friday, 20 November 2020 17:10:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in September this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 2.5 percent compared to August and was down by 2.7 percent compared to the same month of 2019. In August, production in the construction sector increased by 3.5 percent compared to the previous month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in September decreased by 2.5 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and was down by 2.9 percent compared to the previous month. In August, production rose by 3.9 percent compared to the previous month, according to the newly revised data.

Building construction in the EU-27 in September decreased by 2.7 percent month on month and declined by 2.9 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was down by 0.8 percent from August and decreased by 1.4 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction fell by 3.2 percent month on month and decreased by 3.0 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was down by 0.4 percent month on month and increased by 0.2 percent year on year.

As compared to September 2019, construction output in September this year increased by 17.3 percent in Romania, by 7.9 percent in Slovenia and by 5.1 percent in Italy, while it decreased by 22.8 percent in Slovakia, by 14.7 percent in Hungary and by 11.8 percent in Poland.

As compared to August, construction output in September this year increased by 2.6 percent in Slovenia, by 1.7 percent in Romania and by 1.5 percent both in Bulgaria and Germany, while it decreased by 8.4 percent in France, by 8.1 percent in Italy and 3.0 percent in Slovakia.