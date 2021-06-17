Euro area construction output down 2.2 percent in April from March

Thursday, 17 June 2021 13:47:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in April this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 1.6 percent compared to March and was up 32.7 percent compared to the same month of 2020. In March, production in the construction sector had increased by 3.5 percent when compared to the previous month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in April increased by 42.3 percent compared to the same month of 2020 and was down by 2.2 percent compared to the previous month. In March, production increased by 4.1 percent compared to the previous month, according to the newly revised data.

Building construction in the EU-27 in April decreased by 0.7 percent month on month and advanced by 33.9 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was down by 5.4 percent from March and increased by 22.4 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction fell by 1.0 percent month on month and increased by 43.7 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was down by 6.1 percent month on month and increased by 30.4 percent year on year.

As compared to April 2020, construction output in April this year increased by 160.4 percent in France, by 45.2 percent in Belgium and by 37.3 percent in Austria, while it decreased by 7.1 percent in Hungary, by 5.5 percent in Sweden and by 4.2 percent in Poland.

As compared to March, construction output in April this year increased by 7.8 percent in Romania, by 4.9 percent in Poland and by 2.3 percent in Bulgaria, while it decreased by 7.3 percent in Hungary, by 4.3 percent in Germany and by 3.4 percent in Slovenia.