Euro area construction output down 2.1 percent in February from January

Wednesday, 21 April 2021 12:28:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in February this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 1.6 percent compared to January and was down 5.4 percent compared to the same month of 2020. In January, production in the construction sector had increased by 1.0 percent when compared to the previous month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in February decreased by 5.8 percent compared to the same month of 2020 and was down by 2.1 percent compared to the previous month. In January, production increased by 0.8 percent compared to the previous month, according to the newly revised data.

Building construction in the EU-27 in February decreased by 1.3 percent month on month and contracted by 4.1 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was down by 3.2 percent from January and decreased by 9.8 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction fell by 1.9 percent month on month and decreased by 4.8 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was down by 3.4 percent month on month and decreased by 10.4 percent year on year.

As compared to February 2020, construction output in February this year increased by 5.8 percent in Sweden, by 3.6 percent in Austria and by 1.6 percent in Romania, while it decreased by 24.4 percent in Slovakia, by 18.1 percent in Poland and by 17.1 percent in Spain.

As compared to January, construction output in February this year increased by 9.2 percent in Sweden, by 8.8 percent in Austria, by 2.3 percent in Romania and by 0.2 percent in Bulgaria, while it decreased by 11.7 percent in Hungary, by 6.9 percent in Poland and by 6.0 percent in both France and Slovakia.