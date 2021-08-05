EU starts review of AD measures on steel ropes and cables originating in China and shipped from S. Korea

Thursday, 05 August 2021 17:31:01 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The European Commission has started a partial interim review of the antidumping measures applicable to imports of steel ropes and cables originating in China, "as extended to imports of steel ropes and cables consigned from the Republic of Korea, whether declared as originating in the Republic of Korea or not."

The product subject to this review is steel ropes and cables including locked coil ropes, excluding ropes and cables of stainless steel, with a maximum cross-sectional dimension exceeding 3 mm, originating in China, currently falling under CN codes ex 7312 10 81, ex 7312 10 83, ex 7312 10 85, ex 7312 10 89 and ex 7312 10 98, "as extended to the same ropes and cables consigned from the Republic of Korea, whether declared as originating in the Republic of Korea or not."

The investigation will cover the period from January 1, 2015, to June 30, 2021, and will normally be concluded within 12 months and in any event no later than 15 months from the date of the publication of the notice.