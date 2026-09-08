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EU plans ban on waste including aluminum scrap exports to non-OECD countries

Tuesday, 08 September 2026 14:42:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Union is preparing to ban exports of waste, including aluminum scrap, to non-OECD countries, according to a report by Reuters.

Stéphane Séjourné, European Commission executive vice-president, had been expected to unveil long-awaited trade measures on September 23 aimed specifically at restricting aluminum scrap exports. However, internal discussions showed that the proposed trade instrument would cover only around half of scrap exports, prompting Séjourné to withdraw the plan and pursue a broader measure outside the EU's trade instruments.

Ban to be introduced under Waste Shipment Regulation

The European Commission is now working on a delegated act under the Waste Shipment Regulation, which would prohibit waste exports, including aluminum scrap, to non-OECD countries, with exceptions for certain EU candidate countries.

The measure would affect access to EU scrap for major Asian markets outside the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), including China and India, which are among the destinations for European scrap metal and other waste.

The proposal will first be submitted to a public consultation and is expected to be adopted by the end of 2026.

European aluminum sector has sought scrap export restrictions

Europe's aluminum industry has been calling on the European Commission to restrict scrap exports since the spring, including through possible measures such as export duties. The planned announcement of measures had previously been postponed from June to September.

Aluminum scrap is an important feedstock for European smelters and has a significant role in the industry's decarbonization efforts. Recycling aluminum requires 95 percent less energy than producing primary aluminum from mined bauxite, increasing the strategic importance of retaining recyclable material within the EU.

Tags: Scrap Raw Mat European Union Imp/exp Statistics 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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