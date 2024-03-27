﻿
Baltic countries and Czech Republic seek EU ban on ex-Russia scrap imports

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 12:26:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have submitted a proposal to the European Union to ban scrap imports from Russia to prevent the country from financing its war against Ukraine, according to media reports. The proposal also includes imports of ferrous metals, copper, and aluminum waste.

SteelOrbis has learned that most of the EU’s imports of the given products from Russia go through Lithuania. However, the country cannot take unilateral measures to restrict or ban Russian scrap imports as cross-border shipments of waste are regulated by the Basel Convention and the Waste Transport Regulation.

Meanwhile, within the scope of its 12th package of sanctions against Russia, the EU set a quota for pig iron imports from Russia and extended the slab import quota period until the end of September 2028, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Estonia Latvia Czech Rep. Lithuania European Union Imp/exp Statistics 

