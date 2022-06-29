﻿
Japan’s steel scrap exports down 23 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 29 June 2022 12:11:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 562,286 mt, falling by 19.6 percent compared to 699,565 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-May period this year, the country exported 2.66 million mt of scrap, falling by 23.0 percent year on year.

During the given period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.47 million mt, up by 29.0 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 602,006 mt and 195,909 mt of scrap, down 50.0 percent and down 43.4 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Malaysia decreased to 81,727 mt in the January-May period this year, down from 119,561 mt in the same period of the previous year.


