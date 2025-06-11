EU launches new tool to prevent trade diversion

The European Commission has announced that it has launched a new surveillance tool to prevent harmful trade diversion and protect the EU from sudden disruptive surges in imports. By providing fact-based information building on customs data, the surveillance tool will enable the commission to swiftly identify any such import surges and take early and effective action to protect the EU market from adverse impacts.

There are legitimate concerns regarding trade diversion into the EU as the US administration has increased tariffs to 50 percent and given the approaching expiration of the EU’s current safeguard measures in 2026. The EC stated that, focusing on the period from January 1, 2025, the task force will keep monitoring imports and other indicators on an ongoing basis, with the results published online regularly.

In addition, the commission is setting up a dialogue with China to track possible trade diversion and ensure that any notable developments are duly addressed. This proactive approach will enable the EU to stay ahead of emerging trends and address any emerging risks.