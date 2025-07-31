EU amends country-specific quota volumes for angles, shapes and sections for August-September

The European Commission has introduced some adjustments to the functioning of the safeguard measure on imports of angles, shapes and sections of iron or non-alloy steel (Category 17), which includes I, U and H profiles with width of over 80 mm, from Turkey, South Korea and the UK.

Although these countries have individual quotas, these quotas will not be valid until October 1, since the current quota period is already one month in. The commission has changed the quota volume allocated for the period between August 1 and September 30 as the decision to removal 15 percent country-cap will take effect on August 1. The quota volumes between August 1 and September 30 will be determined by allocating on a pro-rata basis the remaining duty-free volumes available under the globalized quota on August 1. The allocation rates are at 40.28 percent for the UK, 33.52 percent for Turkey, 7.81 percent for South Korea and 18.39 percent for other countries.

As of July 29, the remaining quota volumes for the given products for “other countries” and the UK are at 28,667 mt and 161 mt, respectively, while Turkey has already exhausted its volumes.

The quota volumes (mt) to be allocated for the UK, Turkey and South Korea as of October 1 can be seen at the table below.

Country October 1, 2025 - December 31, 2025 January 1, 2026 - March 31, 2026 April 1, 2026 - June 30, 2026 Turkey 22,892 22,394 22,643 South Korea 5,335 5,219 5,277 The UK 27,506 26,908 27,207 Other countries 12,555 12,282 12,418

Sources speaking to SteelOrbis noted that the removal of 15 percent country-cap will positively impact Turkish exporters, which exhausted their quota rapidly in the previous periods, as the quota volume will increase.

Meanwhile, the commission also reported that it has decided to remove 20 percent country-cap for quota volume under “other countries” for metallic coated sheets (4B) as of August 1 due to some inaccuracies. Previously, Turkey, Vietnam and Japan each were allocated 21,207 mt volume under the other countries quota. This amendment means that these three countries will not be limited in “other countries” quota usage.