Green technology company Envision Energy has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Greensteel Australia to explore the development of an initial 400 MW green hydrogen system and integrated renewable energy supply for low-carbon iron and steel production in New South Wales, Australia.

The cooperation aims to support the expansion of Greensteel Australia's steelmaking value chain into upstream production through hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (DRI) and electric arc furnace (EAF) technologies.

Greensteel Australia plans upstream expansion

The partnership complements Greensteel Australia's all-electric steel mill project announced in July 2026 at the former BHP steelworks site in Mayfield North, Newcastle. The project will initially focus on processing semi-finished steel into reinforcing bar, wire rod and spooled coils using electric induction heating and forging technologies.

The next development stage will focus on green hydrogen-based DRI production and EAF steelmaking, with a potential site in regional New South Wales currently being assessed. The two stages will explore opportunities for integration in green iron and semi-finished steel supply, processing and logistics, subject to technical and commercial assessments and regulatory approvals.

Renewable energy integration and DRI technology assessment

Under the partnership, Envision Energy will contribute its expertise in low-pressure alkaline electrolyzers, renewable energy and hydrogen production systems. The cooperation will cover wind and solar power integration, grid connectivity, energy storage, hydrogen production and industrial energy demand management. The companies will also assess DRI technology options, including potential integration with ENERGIRON technology, alongside opportunities for resource recovery and industrial by-product utilization.

The companies will also explore opportunities for domestic manufacturing of renewable energy infrastructure, including steel structures, wind turbine tower components, foundations and anchoring components, in line with the Australian government's Future Made in Australia agenda.