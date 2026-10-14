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BlueScope produces first galvanized coil on new ANDRITZ line in Australia

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 11:31:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Austria-based technology group ANDRITZ has announced that Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel's new continuous galvanizing line in Sydney, Australia, has produced its first galvanized coil, marking the transition from commissioning to production ahead of performance testing and project completion.

New line adds 240,000 mt of annual capacity

Designed to meet growing domestic demand for coated steel used in construction, manufacturing and industrial applications, the line has a nominal annual capacity of 240,000 mt. It processes strip up to 1,325 mm wide and 0.30-1.00 mm thick at speeds of up to 160 meters per minute.

ANDRITZ supplies processing and heating technologies

ANDRITZ supplied process equipment, automation and electrical systems, alongside engineering, commissioning and start-up services. The installation includes a skin-pass mill, tension leveler, coaters, a direct-fired furnace and electric radiant tube heating technology, supporting product quality, operational flexibility and energy efficiency.

Tags: Galvanized Flats Australia Oceania Steelmaking BlueScope 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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