Employment in Turkish construction sector up 7.3% in Q4 from Q3

Tuesday, 23 February 2021 12:38:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in the fourth quarter of 2020 the season and calendar adjusted index of the number of hours worked in construction in Turkey increased by 5.2 percent compared to the third quarter of the year, while the calendar adjusted index of the number of hours worked rose by 9.6 percent compared to the same quarter of 2019.

On the other hand, in the fourth quarter last year the season and calendar adjusted employment index of the domestic construction industry increased by 7.3 percent from the previous quarter and the calendar adjusted employment index rose by 15.5 percent year on year.