Employment in Turkish construction sector up 4.6% in Q2 from Q1

Friday, 20 August 2021 11:52:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in the first quarter of the current year, the season and calendar adjusted index of the number of hours worked in construction in Turkey increased by 5 percent compared to the first quarter and the calendar adjusted index of the number of hours worked rose by 57.5 percent compared to the same quarter of 2020.

On the other hand, in the given period, the season and calendar adjusted employment index of the domestic construction industry increased by 4.6 percent from the previous quarter and the calendar adjusted employment index grew by 36.9 percent year on year.