﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Employment in Turkish construction sector up 4.6% in Q2 from Q1

Friday, 20 August 2021 11:52:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in the first quarter of the current year, the season and calendar adjusted index of the number of hours worked in construction in Turkey increased by 5 percent compared to the first quarter and the calendar adjusted index of the number of hours worked rose by 57.5 percent compared to the same quarter of 2020.

On the other hand, in the given period, the season and calendar adjusted employment index of the domestic construction industry increased by 4.6 percent from the previous quarter and the calendar adjusted employment index grew by 36.9 percent year on year.


Tags: construction  Europe  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  Aug

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 2.22% in July from June
17  Aug

Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 31.4 percent in January-July
12  Aug

Turkey’s basic metal output down 0.7 percent in June from May
12  Aug

Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 4.5 percent in June from May
26  Jul

Turkish construction sector confidence up 4.7% in July from June