﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Employment in Turkish construction sector up 2.9% in Q1 from Q4

Thursday, 27 May 2021 13:06:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in the first quarter of 2021 the season and calendar adjusted index of the number of hours worked in construction in Turkey increased by 0.2 percent compared to the fourth quarter of last year, while the calendar adjusted index of the number of hours worked rose by 14.8 percent compared to the same quarter of 2020.

On the other hand, in the first quarter this year the season and calendar adjusted employment index of the domestic construction industry increased by 2.9 percent from the previous quarter and the calendar adjusted employment index rose by 21.8 percent year on year.


Tags: Turkey  construction  Europe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  May

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use rises in May from April
25  May

Turkish construction sector confidence up 3.0% in May from April
24  May

Turkey’s Kardemir exports rails to Afghanistan
06  May

Turkey’s Habaş to increase hot rolling capacity through upgrade
04  May

Automotive sales in Turkey up 72.4 percent in January-April