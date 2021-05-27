Employment in Turkish construction sector up 2.9% in Q1 from Q4

Thursday, 27 May 2021 13:06:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in the first quarter of 2021 the season and calendar adjusted index of the number of hours worked in construction in Turkey increased by 0.2 percent compared to the fourth quarter of last year, while the calendar adjusted index of the number of hours worked rose by 14.8 percent compared to the same quarter of 2020.

On the other hand, in the first quarter this year the season and calendar adjusted employment index of the domestic construction industry increased by 2.9 percent from the previous quarter and the calendar adjusted employment index rose by 21.8 percent year on year.