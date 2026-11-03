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Egypt urges increased competitiveness and investment in Arab steel industry at 19th Arab Steel Summit

Tuesday, 03 November 2026 12:08:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The 19th Arab Steel Summit and International Iron and Steel Exhibition kicked off in Cairo, Egypt, on November 3-4, bringing together steel industry representatives from across the Arab world and international markets. In their opening remarks, Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Eng. Khaled Hashem, the country's Minister of Industry, emphasized the importance of strengthening regional industrial cooperation, attracting investment and enhancing the competitiveness of the Arab steel industry.

Prime Minister Madbouly highlighted the strategic importance of the iron and steel industry in supporting infrastructure development, construction and engineering activities, as well as creating employment opportunities. He noted that steel production in Arab countries reached approximately 45 million mt in 2025, reflecting the sector's significant contribution to regional economic development. He also stressed the need to strengthen industrial integration among Arab countries, facilitate intra-regional trade and expand access to regional markets.

Addressing Egypt's industrial development priorities, Madbouly stated that the government is working to strengthen the country's position as a regional steel production hub by expanding production capabilities, improving operational efficiency and increasing the competitiveness of Egyptian steel products. He also emphasized efforts to reduce production costs, improve energy efficiency and limit carbon emissions, while balancing industrial growth with environmental sustainability.

Regarding international trade, the prime minister pointed to increasing protectionist measures worldwide and their impact on global steel trade flows. He noted that restrictions imposed by certain countries have redirected steel exports toward alternative markets, increasing import pressure on local industries. In response, Egypt is committed to implementing appropriate trade remedies, where justified, to ensure fair competition and protect domestic steel producers in accordance with international trade rules.

Meanwhile, Egypt's Minister of Industry emphasized the importance of investment, technological advancement and stronger cooperation between Arab countries in developing the steel sector. The minister highlighted digital transformation, artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing technologies as important drivers of industrial competitiveness, while also stressing the need for closer cooperation between manufacturers, universities and research institutions to develop technical expertise and support the industry's long-term growth.

Tags: Egypt North Africa Steelmaking Opinion 
DemetKazdal
Demet Kazdal
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After graduating from Boğaziçi University with a degree in English Language and Literature, I have spent the past 15 years developing deep expertise in the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I serve as Head of Content Department. I write and edit comprehensive news and reports on steel markets, with a primary focus on the Turkish market as well as global market dynamics.

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