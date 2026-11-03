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Deacero casts first billet at new Ramos Arizpe steel mill in Mexico

Tuesday, 03 November 2026 11:45:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Mexican steelmaker Deacero has successfully cast the first billet at its new minimill in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, marking a milestone in the commissioning of the Danieli-supplied facility, the Italian plantmaker announced on November 2.

Beam-blank production to follow

The continuous caster is initially operating with steel supplied by the existing electric arc furnace (EAF) at Steelmaking Plant No. 1, while commissioning continues on the new EAF at Steelmaking Plant No. 2. This arrangement supports the gradual startup of the new mill. Beam-blank production is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks, advancing the facility toward the production of large structural sections.

Project adds 1.5 million mt of annual capacity

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the project was ordered as Deacero's fifth Danieli minimill, with a planned annual capacity of 1.5 million mt and the capability to produce large sections up to 27 inches. The equipment includes a 150-mt EAF featuring Danieli's “Zero-Man-Around” technology and automatic raw material feeding.

Tags: Mexico North America Steelmaking DeAcero 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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