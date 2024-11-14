EBRD outlines its support Turkey’s green transition up to 2029

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has unveiled its investment strategy for Turkey for the next five years, until the end of 2029. The bank will focus on intensifying the country’s green transition, boosting the development of human capital, increasing Turkey’s global competitiveness and strengthening the country’s infrastructure and regional integration.

Accordingly, the EBRD will support increased renewable energy integration, resource efficiency, decarbonization, the sustainability of municipal services, and boosting climate resilience in Turkey. In addition, it will boost Turkey’s competitiveness through investments that will lead to increased productivity and innovation.

In the last five years, the bank has delivered nearly €10 billion for its investment goals under the previous strategy for the country, helping to drive significant progress in Turkey’s private sector with regard to green investments, digital transformation and inclusive policies. In 2023 alone, the EBRD invested €2.5 billion in the country.

In a recent report, the EBRD shared its growth forecast for Turkey, expecting growth of 2.7 percent in 2024 and three percent in 2025. The report also highlighted some vulnerabilities in the economy, including high inflation, geopolitical tensions and external financing needs.